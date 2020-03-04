Capital Economics

Bootle eyes Capital Economics sale
Well-known economist Roger Bootle stands to make tens of millions of pounds from the potential sale of his consultancy Capital Economics, in a deal which could value the group at £50m-£70m, according to reports.

Bootle's Budget 2013 predictions
Chancellor George Osborne's Budget next week runs the risk of being a "dangerous missed opportunity" if he sticks to his guns on austerity, leading economist Roger Bootle (pictured) has said.