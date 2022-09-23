GDP growth resulting from Mini Budget 'will be offset by higher interest rates'

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a package of tax cuts, as well as how it will pay for an energy price guarantee for households and businesses, at his Mini Budget statement today (23 September).

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce a fiscal statement, or Mini Budget, at 9.30am today (23 September), where he is expected to unveil a package of tax cuts to promote economic growth, as well as how it will pay for an energy price guarantee for households and businesses.

Speaking to MPs in Parliament, Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, said that given the large scale of the fiscal policy plans, GDP will "almost certainly be higher this winter than it would otherwise have been".

"The GDP level will be higher this winter, that may be about households being able to spend more, but I think we should assume that the Bank of England will then be able to offset that, almost all, so that higher GDP will be very temporary," he said.

"So temporarily higher GDP in the short run, higher interest rates as a result to squeeze that out, and [the government] will not be on course to meet its fiscal targets. That is the basic choice [they are] making."

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, a think-tank, told the Treasury Select Committee that the freeze in energy prices would knock about 3.5% off of the peak of inflation in the UK.

While the think-tank had estimated a 14% inflation peak, it now thinks that it will peak at just under 11% due to the prime minister's energy bills package. However, this will have medium-term effects on inflation pressures, Shearing said.

"When you think about the effect on inflation, it does two things, it lowers the peak, but we have had what now amounts to quite a substantial fiscal loosening," he said.

"So it lowers the peak, but in the backdrop of the tight labour market, concerns are going to raise in the [Bank of England] about medium-term inflation pressures, so the path of interest rates are going to be higher as a result, too."

The Treasury is yet to announce the true cost of its proposed tax cuts and spending support policies, but Capital Economics has estimated that the policies so far announced add about £100bn to borrowing this fiscal year, £70bn in the following fiscal year and another £50bn the next.

"That is about 5% of GDP, 3% GDP and 2.5% of GDP. In terms of what that does to the path of public debt, it depends on how this is financed, and how it is structured. But it is going to add somewhere between 7% to 10% of GDP to public debt," Shearing said.