Autumn Statement 22: 'Double whammy against investors' with hit on dividend and CGT allowances

Jeremy Hunt (pictured) unveiled the biggest package of tax rises and spending cuts in more than a decade.

The dividend allowance was introduced to help savers in 2017, explained Shaun Moore, financial planning expert at Quilter. Having initially been at £5,000, it has been frozen at £2,000 for the past five years, which covered the majority of savers' dividend income.

The Chancellor's move will mean more people end up paying tax on their dividends, he said.

"For a basic rate taxpayer, the reduction in the dividend allowance to £1,000 will mean they will end up paying £87.50 more in tax. Similarly, if you are a higher rate taxpayer this rises to £337.50 more in tax and £393.50 if you are an additional rate taxpayer. From April 2024, a basic rate taxpayer will pay £123.75 more, increasing to £506.25 and £590.25 for a higher rate and additional rate taxpayer respectively."

Delivering his Autumn Statement at the House of Commons today, Hunt also said the annual capital gains tax exemption will fall from £12,300 to £6,000 next year, and then be cut to £3,000 from April 2024.

"The cut in the dividend allowance and Capital Gains Tax threshold is a double whammy against investors," said Charles Incledon, client director at Bowmore Asset Management.

"Cuts to this income could cause a real squeeze on the finances of many small investors, especially those who are retired and depend on dividend income from their shares. Bad news considering that we have a cost of living crisis at the moment," he added.

Think tank Capital Economics had said that another possible measure would be raising the dividend tax rate by 1.25 percentage points across all three tax bands, but Hunt did not confirm this in his speech.

The chancellor also announced the government will freeze the employers' NICs threshold until April 2028. However, it will retain the Employment Allowance at its new, higher level of £5,000.

According to Hunt, some 40% of all businesses will still pay no NICs at all. Meanwhile, the VAT registration threshold will be maintained at its current level until March 2026.

Other measures include a series of "stealth" raids on income tax. The chancellor has also lowered the threshold at which people pay the 45p rate of income tax from £150,000 to £125,140.

A month ago, Hunt, who was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on 14 October, ripped up the bulk of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget, reversing nearly all the tax measures introduced in the 'Growth Plan' unveiled on 23 September.

The measures he reversed included the £6bn cut in the basic rate of income tax, changes to dividend taxes, a VAT tax break for foreign shoppers and a freeze on alcohol duty.