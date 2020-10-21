UK inflation jumps as transport costs rise and Eat Out to Help Out ends

The ending of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme saw restaurant prices rise

UK inflation rose to 0.5% in September, from 0.2% in August, after the ending of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme pushed restaurant and café prices higher, the Office for National Statistics said.

Catering services inflation jumped from -2.6% to 0.9%, putting pressure on the consumer prices index, but a bigger contributor to the overall increase came from transport costs.

Airline inflation soared from -20.6% to -4.4% as prices fell by less than previous Septembers, while car price inflation improved from 5.2% to 8.9% as second-hand cars saw increased demand due to consumers relying less on public transport.

Petrol prices also rose, with expectations this measure will continue to tick upwards, meaning inflation will rise further in the coming months.

Capital Economics' chief UK economist Paul Dales predicted inflation will hit 2% by late next year before falling back to 1.5% in 2022 due to spare capacity.

The current 0.5% level, Dales added, means it is "hard to think of reasons why the Bank of England will not launch another £100bn or so of QE at the November meeting".

Further, despite public sector net borrowing hitting £36.1bn in September, the highest monthly level since records began in 1993, Dales believes the Government "may yet spend more".

"Overall, low inflation and low gilt yields give the Bank of England and the Chancellor the green light to do more to support the economy," Dales said.