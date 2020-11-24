Capital Economics: FTSE 100 to hit 7,500 in 2021

A stronger economic recovery, ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policy and a continued rotation away from tech stocks could send the FTSE 100 soaring to pre-Covid levels, according to Capital Economics’ Paul Dale.

After recent positive news on potential coronavirus vaccines, the FTSE 100 has led the stockmarket recovery, rising 13.8% since the start of November, more than doubling the 6.5% return of the S&P 500 in that time.

The UK blue-chip index's large exposure to sectors hardest hit by global lockdowns has boosted its gains, with the likes of airline IAG, defence firm Rolls-Royce and exhibitions group Informa seeing large positive share price moves.

IW Long Reads: Is vaccine mania in danger of creating the next bubble that will pop?

Dales, UK economist at Capital Economics, warned the current UK lockdown, which will end on 2 December, will mean GDP is likely to continue to fall through November. "However, the prospect of effective vaccines means that the risks shift to the upside next year when GDP may be able to recover faster," he countered.

Despite that, it will take "some years" for economies to return to their pre-crisis trends, meaning inflation and, subsequently, interest rates and bond yields may not rise for a few years.

Dales reasoned this backdrop would be positive for global equities, but that a rotation away from the technology firms that have been the drivers of the majority of stock gains in the first ten months of 2020 and towards more traditional consumer-facing and financial stocks will continue.

This "should boost UK equity prices", Dales contended, though an expected stronger sterling, stemming from a growing prospect of a Brexit deal, "will keep any market exuberance in check". Dales sees scope for the pound to rise from $1.34 today to $1.40 in 2021 and $1.45 in 2022.

"Some of the factors which have held back UK equities over the past 12 months could be the same ones which enable them to catch up if vaccines are rolled out early next year," Dales explained.

2021 - A dividend odyssey: Income funds eye bumper growth after $224bn hit this year

"The FTSE 100 is tilted towards sectors like consumer staples, energy, materials and financials, which we think will fare best as economic activity normalises once a vaccine becomes available. What's more, the continuation of exceptional monetary policy support should provide an extra boost. Previous bouts of QE have certainly helped equities.

"The slim Brexit deal that we are expecting should also help to close the valuation gap between UK and US equities and help the FTSE Local in particular. But a rise in the pound after a Brexit deal will limit the upside to the FTSE 100 by reducing the value of its overseas earnings in pounds."

Dales sees the FTSE 100 rising by 18% from today's 6,409 to around all-time high levels of 7,500 by end-2021, "a very similar rise to the one we expect in the S&P 500".

"Of course, the risk is that a no deal Brexit hammers investor sentiment and leads to a drop in UK equity prices. But even then, a lower pound would cushion the blow for the FTSE 100."