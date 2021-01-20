Inflation will pass BoE's 2% target once lockdown restrictions ease, analysts warn

While the short-term outlook for UK inflation remains low, analysts are warning that it is likely to rise later in the year once lockdown restrictions ease and the economy recovers.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that CPI inflation rose 0.6% in December after a rise of 0.3% in November.

Despite food and drink process falling, rising transport costs along with increasing prices for clothing and recreation helped to push up inflation.

While this remains well below the Bank of England's target of 2%, investment professionals believe that once the economy gathers momentum and demand starts to outstrip supply inflation will start to rise more sharply.

Jon Hudson, UK equity fund manager at Premier Miton Investors, said: "The inflation rate remains well below target, but given the lockdowns it is unsurprising.

"Should the vaccine be successfully rolled out and restrictions reduced, it is likely inflation will pick up in the second half of the year, driven by consumers spending the money they have been unable to over the past year, and higher commodity prices."

Robert Alster, CIO at Close Brothers Asset Management, said that with government debt soaring and individual purse strings tightening, Britain was extremely vulnerable to a rise in inflation in the year ahead.

"Short-term fluctuations caused by Brexit disruption and exchange rate shifts may not yet concern the Bank, but all eyes will be on when and how wages recover from Covid," he said.

"On the other hand, should inflation weaken further, action may need to be taken to stimulate spending and boost the economy. It is worth remembering that negative interest rates have not been taken off the table as a possible policy tool."

Post-Brexit woes

Post-Brexit disruption and restrictions on imports along with the reversal of hospitality sector VAT cuts in spring will also increase upward pressure on prices.

"Both Brexit and Covid-19 are factors that have caused substantial pain for businesses and their supply chains," said Equals Group chief economist Jeremy Thomson-Cook.

"Rising prices as demand works against supply constraints is already being seen in certain imports courtesy of the goods themselves and the shipping containers that they travel round the world in.

"We expect these increases will begin to be seen in the next couple of months as cash-strapped businesses with little margin to play with have to raise prices on customers."

Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics, said CPI inflation could rise over the Bank of England's 2% target by the end of this year, before falling in 2022.

"CPI inflation will start to rise more sharply from April when the temporary VAT cut for the hospitality sector is reversed and the downward drag from the previous plunge in fuel prices drops out of the annual comparison.

"Together, these forces could lift inflation to almost 2.5% in late 2021," he said.

"However, we suspect that a lot of economic slack will prevent inflation from spending much time above its 2.0% target in 2022. Much further ahead, though, inflation may creep higher if the authorities keep monetary and fiscal policy loose after all the spare capacity in the economy has been absorbed."

Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said as the recovery takes hold and economic activity returns to normal there will likely to be spikes in the cost of certain volatile areas as pent up demand is unleashed.

"However, the resumption of tighter restrictions to combat the pandemic is expected to lead to a second dip in economic output, adding to the longer-lasting damage from unemployment which in turn will weigh on inflation," he added.