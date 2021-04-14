C-suite
BNP Paribas AM strengthens private debt and real assets with new CIOs
Four new appointments in total
Barings names Freno new CEO as Finke prepares to step down
Finke leaving firm at end of November
#IAM… Justin Onuekwusi
Fund manager discusses his own contribution to the #IAM campaign
#TalkAboutBlack: 2020 is the year to reset your firm's mindset
Better leadership needed on diversity and inclusion
EdenTree's White: Diversity on boards is a key business issue - and lack of it a key risk
Why companies must push for more women in C-suite posts
Florence Barjou appointed Lyxor CIO
Replaces Guillaume Lasserre
Jean Hynes to succeed Brendan Swords as CEO at Wellington
Effective 30 June 2021
A new force for good: Let's get constitutional
Time for the City to get a guiding social principle
LGBT Great unveils Global Top 100 LGBT+ Executive Allies
Leaders recognised for allyship
The C-suite steps up in support for LGBT+ equality as firms awaken from coronavirus
Finding supportive allies
Addidi's Anna Sofat: Why women are opting out of corporate culture
'Sticky middle to the C-suite' is the problem