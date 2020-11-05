Barings names Freno new CEO as Finke prepares to step down

Barings has named Mike Freno its new chairman and CEO as Tom Finke is set to retire from the firm at the end of November to pursue another opportunity.

Freno took up the role of president at Barings in February and is a member of the senior leadership team and board of directors, and has been at the firm for more than 15 years.

Finke retires after holding the role of chairman and CEO since 2016. He will support the new CEO in his role until he leaves the firm at the end of the month.

Finke said: "Mike Freno is a strong and distinguished leader, with a record of profitably growing the business and serving our institutional investors globally.

"He embodies Barings' values and dedication to serving our clients, firm and communities. As Barings' new chairman and CEO, Mike will continue to grow Barings as a global player in the asset management industry."

Commenting on his appointment, Freno said: "I am incredibly excited and humbled to be entrusted with leading such a renowned name in financial services. I look forward to collaborating closely with our global team of 1,800 professionals and continuing to partner with our clients to help them achieve their long-term financial objectives."

The firm said that since becoming president in early 2020, Freno has successfully integrated all of Barings' investments businesses - public and private credit, real estate and specialty equity markets - in addition to operations, technology, product management, distribution and marketing.

"My first priority will be engaging virtually with our clients and our employees around the world," he said.

"We have tremendous momentum heading into 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Our goal is to be our clients' most trusted partner and we are doubling down on our efforts to achieve this."