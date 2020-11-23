BNP Paribas AM strengthens private debt and real assets with new CIOs

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has appointed new chief investment officers to both its infrastructure and real estate debt businesses, based in Paris.

Stéphanie Passet takes on the role of CIO for infrastructure debt, while Romain Linot assumes the role in the real estate debt business, alongside two other new hires for the firm.

Reporting to Karen Azoulay, head of infrastructure debt, Passet joins from Crédit Agricole CIB, where she spent 19 years across the securitisation and infrastructure markets. She has also previously worked for ABN Amro and Coface, where she started her career.

Linot reports to head of real estate debt Christophe Montcerisier in his new role and joins the firm from Aviva Investors, where he was most recently head of real estate finance for Continental Europe.

He has also worked as a senior fund manager at AXA IM, along with roles at RBS and BNP Paribas Suisse.

Mohamed El Jani also joins the business, entering the firm as an investment manager in the structured finance team, reporting to head of structured finance Michel Fryszman.

He moves from BNP Paribas' sell-side in corporate and institutional banking, where he most recently served as a quantitative analyst in the credit portfolio management solutions team and began his career at Société Générale.

Irene Bárcena rounds off the hires, joining the SME lending team as an analyst and reporting to head of SME lending Christophe Carrasco, where she will help develop origination capabilities in Spain. She also joins from BNP Paribas CIB, most recently as an associate in corporate coverage EMEA, and brings additional experience from German chemicals company Henkel.

David Bouchoucha, head of private debt and real assets at BNPP AM, said: "Private debt and real assets have become essential components of investors' asset allocation, as they ensure stable income and diversification of credit exposure.

"The strengthening of our teams with talented experts confirms BNP Paribas Asset Management's positioning as a major player in private debt in Europe."