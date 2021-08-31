ADVERTISEMENT

Pictet Wealth Management appoints Robert Suss as UK CEO

Heinrich Adami retires

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Robert Suss will take on the CEO role from 6 September
Pictet Wealth Management has appointed Robert Suss as CEO of its UK division as current chief executive Heinrich Adami is set to retire at the end of the year.

Suss currently holds multiple roles, including independent non-executive director at Empati, director of UK Agricultural Finance and co-founder of Global Tower Solutions.

He also spent 18 years working for Goldman Sachs across a number of its wealth management divisions. This includes head of private wealth management, London, head of UK and Ireland private wealth management and head of wealth management solutions.

Suss takes on his new position from 6 September, during which time he will work alongside outgoing CEO Adami in a transitional period until the end of December, when he will retire. Suss will report to head of Pictet Wealth Management Europe Sven Holstenson.

On his appointment, Suss said: "I am thrilled to be joining the world-class team at Pictet, a company I have admired for many years. I am excited to help build on the amazing service it provides for its clients."

Adami added: "London has always been an important financial centre for the group and more specifically, for private clients at PWM. We are delighted to welcome Robert to successfully lead our teams and to provide the best service to our clients."

Managing partner of Pictet Group Marc Pictet said: "I want to thank Heinrich for the outstanding work he has done for Pictet in the United Kingdom over the last 25 years. He embodies the professionalism and attention to detail that clients have come to expect at Pictet. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

"We are delighted to welcome Robert to Pictet who shares our sense of tradition and strong entrepreneurial spirit. We are certain that he will help us further develop our already strong UK business."

James Baxter-Derrington

