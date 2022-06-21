finnCap CEO steps down

John Farrugia appointed

clock • 1 min read
Sam Smith will step down after 24 years
Image:

Sam Smith will step down after 24 years

Sam Smith, CEO at AIM broker finnCap, is set to step down after over two decades, shifting into an advisory role at the group.

Smith founded the nominated advisor (NOMAD) and AIM broker in 1998, leading it through its IPO and acquisition of Cavendish Corporate Finance in 2018.

 John Farrugia, managing partner of finnCap Cavendish will become director of the company and will be appointed CEO designate, becoming CEO following Smith's departure.

Farrugia joined the group in 2020 and has worked across investment banking for over 20 years.

finnCap appoints Annette Andrews as non-executive director

Founding shareholder Geoff Nash will also be appointed as a director of the group.

Robert Lister, chair, said: "Our thanks go to Sam for her leadership and guidance for finnCap over the past 24 years; we now look to the future and to working with her in an advisory capacity."

"I am very pleased to confirm that John Farrugia, currently the managing partner of finnCap Cavendish, is going to be appointed as CEO designate. We also are pleased that Geoff Nash is joining the board to ensure that it has direct access to insight on the capital markets industry and will represent the capital markets team."

Smith added: "After 24 years building finnCap into a leading advisory business for the mid-market, the completion of the integration of our excellent M&A division, finnCap Cavendish, and our expansion into other advisory services with our recent investment into Energise, an exciting sustainability consultancy, it is now time for me to step back.

"After two record years of financial performance, I am delighted to be able to begin a handover process to John Farrugia our incoming CEO designate."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Tribe Impact Capital expands team with wealth and impact hires

Mirova acquires private debt EM climate specialist SunFunder

More on Business roles

Dhirani will co-lead Tribe’s impact management proposition alongside chief impact officer Amy Clarke
Wealth managers

Tribe Impact Capital expands team with wealth and impact hires

James Marti and Ray Dhirani

Georgie Lee
clock 21 June 2022 • 1 min read
David Miles and John Fiddes join J. Safra Sarasin
Business roles

J Safra Sarasin AM makes two wholesale hires

David Miles and John Fiddes

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 June 2022 • 1 min read
Garvey will be responsible for managing Federated Hermes' range of public market fixed income products.
People moves

Federated Hermes finds new senior bond manager at Aviva

Reports to Fraser Lundie

Melanie Boulton
clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Why Europe's energy security will come from new energy - not more fossil fuels

16 June 2022 • 7 min read
05

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

16 June 2022 • 3 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot