BNY Mellon joins LGBT Great

BNY Mellon has joined LGBT Great as a corporate member, and plans to engage with industry peers, leverage the iiBT framework and strengthen its approach to LGBT+ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

LGBT Great said the collaboration will support BNY Mellon's mission to cultivate industry-leading professional growth opportunities for its employees and to empower LGBT+ talent and supportive allies across the financial services industry.

It highlighted that financial services organisations are expanding their focus to include areas of diversity beyond gender. This includes PRISM, BNY Mellon's LGBT+ employee resource group, which has attracted support and engagement from thousands of its employees. PRISM has delivered allyship workshops promoting LGBT+ inclusion and implemented transgender and non-binary practices, which have included a global suite of resources for line managers and employees in the US, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The group said that all BNY Mellon employees have DEI goals embedded into their performance management plans, which include fostering an inclusive culture through leadership, competency-building, education, and active participation in business forums and events. The firm has also set representation goals to accelerate progress and measurable change, with particular emphasis on diversifying senior leadership and the leadership pipeline.

In addition, in its bid to increase awareness of LGBT+ identities, BNY Mellon will leverage the iiBT, LGBT Great's research, thought leadership and role modelling programmes to shine a light on LGBT+ role models and executive leaders across the global organisation, including investment management firms. LGBT Great's iiBT benchmarking tool measures across ten different DEI indicators and is used to identify organisational strengths and opportunities for improvement.

Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great, said: "What makes BNY Mellon stand out with regards to LGBT+ equality, is the visible support which exists from employees at all levels of the organisation. I have seen the C-suite and executive leaders speak openly about the need for an LGBT+ inclusive workforce regularly and this is creating a culture of openness for emergent talent. We look forward to engaging with the BNY Mellon team to support the firm in achieving its DE&I strategy."

Jonathon Stubbs, head of international human resources at BNY Mellon, commented: "At BNY Mellon, we work hard to create a culture of belonging and inclusion, and in so doing, all employees feel able to succeed and to prosper.  Our collaboration with LGBT Great is one that I am personally very proud of; as an out gay person, and having recently been recognised in LGBT Great's 2021 Global Top 10 Executive Allies, the power of their inclusion reminds me of the importance to stand up and to represent our LGBT+ colleagues, clients and the communities in which we serve every day."

Investment Week is proud to be the media partner for LGBT Great, which is a membership organisation that specialises in developing diversity and inclusion within the global financial services industry.

 

