Capital Financial Markets hires investment manager from Walker Crips

Peter Land has joined Capital Financial Markets as an investment manager.
Investment boutique Capital Financial Markets has hired Peter Land of Walker Crips as an investment manager.

Land worked as an investment manager for seven years at Walker. Prior to that, he served as divisional director at Brewin Dolphin from 1999 to 2016.

The new manager said he had departed Walker Crips with "goodwill for and from the firm", but said the respective businesses had "diverged".

He said he was "excited to have joined Capital Financial Markets, where I will be better able to concentrate on looking after my discretionary and advisory clients".

Paul Coffin, managing director of Capital Financial Markets, added he was pleased to welcome Land and his clients to the firm, due to his "wealth of experience in private client investment management and as such, will strengthen the CFM offering".

