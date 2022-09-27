Investing in the 'next Terry Smiths' will not help investors retiring today.

A core mantra of investing is to take a long-term time horizon and forget about the short-term noise, be it trade wars, poor quarterly reports or political meltdowns.

While this is true, James Penny, UK CIO at TAM Asset Management, pointed out that loading up on assets that will be the "next Terry Smiths" are not the ones that will protect the clients who are now at the end of their investment time horizons.

He told Investment Week that one challenge all managers face is balancing a portfolio for a variety of different investment horizons at once.

"When I am looking at my balanced portfolio, I know that 30% of the people in this model are going to be exiting in a year because they have been in it for say five years, like their adviser said to be. And they have made some great returns over five years.

"Another 30% are in it for the next five years, and the rest are in between one, two, three, four, five years from cashing out.

"So if I sell everything and go long on super high growth, that is horrendous for this 30% who are coming out this year and about to retire, I could erode the last three years' worth of gains by doing that."

He continued: "The other 30%, who are at the start will cheer me on and say great, fantastic go for it."

So far this year, the divergence between growth and value has been pointed, although a complete reversal of what markets have experienced in the ten years prior.

In 2022, the MSCI ACWI Value index has made 2.6%, according to FE fundinfo, while MSCI ACWI Growth has lost 13.7%. Comparing those same indices over ten years and the latter comes out on top, returning 256.6% versus 155.9%.

Given the beating growth style stocks have taken from record high inflation and persistently increasing interest rates, Penny said there are plenty of good opportunities that will "be around forever" trading at a discount. But is he not adding them to his clients' portfolios.

"In the short term, I cannot tell you whether they are going 15%, 20% or 30% lower from here," he explained.

"And because my industry is so focused on quarterly performance it is difficult to take those long-term conviction bets, because I cannot guarantee that that is going to absolutely destroy me in the short term," Penny said.

Rather than adding to silver, growth or China, like he is in his personal portfolio or childrens' ISAs, Penny has cut these in client portfolios rather than "doubling down". He has instead been adding volatility funds and more defensive options, even though these would "absolutely lose you money" in another bull market, "but right now they are fantastic things to own", Penny explained.

"It is so uncertain for clients right now," Penny said.

"And you have got to make sure that you have got the barriers in to protect the gains that they have already made."

Not all experts agreed with Penny that this was a dilemma facing DFMs or other managers.

Rob Burgeman, senior investment manager at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin, said that it was more about "a reflection of the very sharp change in economic outlook during the course of 2022".

He said markets rarely move in a straight line and although the outlook for growth was currently less optimistic there is a balance to strike between different styles and sectors, between different geographies and between different asset classes.

"This is, after all, what a DFM is all about. As Keynes is quoted as saying, 'When the facts change, I change my mind - what do you do, sir?'"

Dan Kemp, chief investment officer at Morningstar Investment Management, echoed the importance of taking a long-term view to investing.

He said, with the exception of limited life securities (such as short-dated gilts), investing is always a long-term pursuit and "the longer the investment period, the most tightly returns correlate to a reasonable estimate of the cashflows".

"The reverse is also true, the shorter the investment period, the more the price is likely to vary from a reasonable valuation of those cashflows," he added.

Kemp said for those investors who cannot take such a big investment time horizon, because they are approaching the repayment of a mortgage, for example, they can still reduce their portfolio volatility.

"Combining shorter term assets, such as cash and bonds with equities," he said.

"This is typically expressed as part of the risk profiling process, with a shorter investment horizon leading to a more cautious portfolio."