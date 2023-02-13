Brooks Macdonald makes dual appointment for regional investment management heads

The firm's head of UK investment management said these appointments "reflect the group’s ambitious growth targets and desire to provide outstanding service" to its clients and intermediaries.
Brooks Macdonald has appointed a duo of regional heads of investment management for Manchester and Leeds, alongside a new global head of marketing.

Andrew Bennie and Rachael Marsden will be the new head of investment management for Manchester and Leeds, respectively. 

Bennie joined Brooks Macdonald as a trainee investment manager in 2010.

He was promoted to senior investment director in February 2022. 

Marsden joined the firm in 2019 and was also promoted to senior investment director last year.

She previously worked at Brewin Dolphin for nearly nine years as an investment manager. 

Brooks Macdonald chair steps down over health issues

Robin Eggar, head of UK investment management, said: "These appointments reflect the group's ambitious growth targets and desire to provide outstanding service to our clients and intermediaries. 

"Looking forward, I am excited by the opportunity to continue working closely with Andrew and Rachael to build on our history of success in the North West and Yorkshire regions."

Brooks Macdonald has also created a new global head of marketing role for Leanne Barnham, who will shortly join the firm and report to Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution and marketing. 

As part of her role, Barnham will be responsible for driving the marketing strategy and execution. She will support the firm's medium-term ambition to "become a top five wealth manager within the UK and Crown Dependencies".

Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

Prior to joining the wealth manager, she worked for Ninety One as head of UK marketing. She was previously global head of marketing with Architas Multi-Manager and held marketing roles at investment houses such as BNY Mellon and F&C Investments. 

Ackland commented: "Leanne's experience and proven industry expertise make her a perfect fit to lead the marketing team as we move into our next phase of growth. I am very much looking forward to working with Leanne to continue to drive forward the firm's proposition."

