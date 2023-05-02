Close Brothers Asset Management poaches from Investec W&I for senior role

Ed Mawle

Close Brothers Asset Management has hired Ed Mawle as senior investment director.
Close Brothers Asset Management has hired Ed Mawle as senior investment director, a role he previously held at rival Investec Wealth and Investment.

Mawle will be based in CBAM's new Cheltenham office, providing a bespoke discretionary investment management service, and managing direct client relationships across the region.

Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM, said: "Ed's appointment will help grow our expanding bespoke business, whilst building our increasingly wide regional presence in the UK.

"We are pleased to welcome Ed to CBAM, and look forward to working with him over the coming years."

Close Brothers shares drop 4.8% following 'challenging' results

Mawle has 25 years of experience in the asset and wealth management industry, having spent almost 20 years at Brewin Dolphin, before moving to Investec Wealth & Investment in 2017.

In April, Investec W&I UK merged with Rathbones in a £839m deal to create a combined discretionary wealth manager with £100bn in investor assets, under the banner of an ‘enlarged Rathbones Group'.

At the time, Rathbones CEO Paul Stockton said the merger, its biggest acquisition to date, was about "recognising a need for scale in the industry", especially to beat the impact of higher costs due to inflation.

Overall, 17 Investec W&I senior employees have exited the business in recent months.

