Ravenscroft appoints head of client services to board

Wealth Management

Sophie Yabsley joins

clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Where next in the drive for investment trust board diversity?

Investment Trusts

Push for diversity of thought

clock 26 July 2021 • 4 min read
'Skin in the game' debate heats up on back of new research

Industry

Boards still reluctant to disclose fund ownership

clock 16 June 2021 • 2 min read
Investment trust boards moving away from 'stale, male and pale'

Investment Trusts

34.5% of directorships now held by women

clock 10 June 2021 • 2 min read
Franklin Templeton names Jennifer Johnson as new CEO

People moves

Effective 11 February 2020

clock 22 November 2019 •
UK fund board overhaul rules must be stricter to achieve 'substantial change'

Regulation

Six months before deadline

clock 04 April 2019 •
Industry heavyweights team up to launch MosaicNED

Industry

New training initiative

clock 04 March 2019 •
Witan chairman Henderson to retire after more than 30 years on board

Investment Trusts

Search for replacement commences

clock 05 December 2018 •
Standard Life Aberdeen confirms Sir Douglas Flint as Grimstone's replacement

People moves

Chair of the board

clock 30 October 2018 •
Merian expands board with appointment of former SJP chair Bates

Business roles

Left SJP in May

clock 11 October 2018 •
