Home REIT hires restructuring specialist as senior independent director

Board reshuffle continues

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT has continued its board reshuffle with the hire of Peter Williams, a chartered accountant and company restructuring specialist, as senior independent non-executive director, with immediate effect.

In a stock exchange notice today (2 April), the trust pointed to his over three decades' board level experience in both an executive and non-executive capacity, as well as his involvement in "significant" corporate activity.  Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced This includes buying and selling companies, initial public offerings and restructuring, including the capital reconstructions of firms such as JJB, Blacks, EMI and Jaeger, where he worked with both equity and debt providers.  The trust also highlighted Williams' role...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Bank of England commits to economic forecasting overhaul following Bernanke review

Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure

More on Investment Trusts

DIY investor tests to buy investment trusts on D2C platforms risk worsening sector decline
Investment Trusts

DIY investor tests to buy investment trusts on D2C platforms risk worsening sector decline

Investment platforms address concerns

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 April 2024 • 5 min read
Asian Energy Impact proposes wind-up after seven-month strategic review
Investment Trusts

Asian Energy Impact proposes wind-up after seven-month strategic review

'Best option for shareholders'

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 April 2024 • 2 min read
Investec upgrades RIT Capital Partners to 'Hold' one year after 'uninvestable' claim
Investment Trusts

Investec upgrades RIT Capital Partners to 'Hold' one year after 'uninvestable' claim

'Historic de-rating warrants a fresh look'

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 April 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot