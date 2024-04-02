Home REIT hires restructuring specialist as senior independent director

Home REIT has continued its board reshuffle with the hire of Peter Williams, a chartered accountant and company restructuring specialist, as senior independent non-executive director, with immediate effect.
In a stock exchange notice today (2 April), the trust pointed to his over three decades' board level experience in both an executive and non-executive capacity, as well as his involvement in "significant" corporate activity. Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced This includes buying and selling companies, initial public offerings and restructuring, including the capital reconstructions of firms such as JJB, Blacks, EMI and Jaeger, where he worked with both equity and debt providers. The trust also highlighted Williams' role...
