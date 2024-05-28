Ewan Markson-Brown left without funds after CRUX double closure

In a letter to investors seen by Investment Week, the firm said the CRUX China fund would close on 30 April after it became too small to be economically viable. According to the latest factsheet, the fund had dwindled to an AUM of £0.8m. Meanwhile, the closure of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan fund followed a period of underperformance, which led to a reduction of AUM, making the fund no longer commercially viable. According to the latest factsheet, the fund AUM had shrunk to £49.4m. Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management The factsheet also revealed the fund is down 2.8% year-to...