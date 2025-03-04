Former Schroders CEO joins board of directors at Lazard

The appointment, effective from Monday (3 March), will see Harrison bring over 35 years of experience in investment management to the board. "We are excited to welcome Peter to our board of directors, where his experience is particularly valuable as we further strengthen our asset management business," said Peter Orszag, CEO and chair of the board. "Peter exemplifies the world-class leadership we attract to Lazard, and his network of relationships in the UK and globally will help us advance our long-term growth strategy." Schroders names Oliver Gregson as wealth management CEO P...