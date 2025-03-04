Former Schroders CEO joins board of directors at Lazard

Peter Harrison

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Peter Harrison has been appointed to Lazard’s board of directors in a move set to bolster the firm’s asset management strategy.

The appointment, effective from Monday (3 March), will see Harrison bring over 35 years of experience in investment management to the board. "We are excited to welcome Peter to our board of directors, where his experience is particularly valuable as we further strengthen our asset management business," said Peter Orszag, CEO and chair of the board. "Peter exemplifies the world-class leadership we attract to Lazard, and his network of relationships in the UK and globally will help us advance our long-term growth strategy." Schroders names Oliver Gregson as wealth management CEO P...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Rathbones AM eyes Asia ex-Japan and EM fund launches with triple manager hire

Fidelity plans to adopt 'Sustainability Mixed Goals' label for three UK funds

More on People moves

Rathbones AM eyes Asia ex-Japan and EM fund launches with triple manager hire
People moves

Rathbones AM eyes Asia ex-Japan and EM fund launches with triple manager hire

Lisa Lim, Tim Love and Joaquim Nogueira

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 March 2025 • 2 min read
Tyndall poaches Jupiter's James Bowmaker for head of equity research role
People moves

Tyndall poaches Jupiter's James Bowmaker for head of equity research role

To support Simon Murphy

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 March 2025 • 1 min read
abrdn poaches Coutts' Siobhan Boylan for CFO role
People moves

abrdn poaches Coutts' Siobhan Boylan for CFO role

Expected to join abrdn in the summer

Jen Frost
clock 28 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot