Ex-Fidelity International investment trust head Alexander Denny joins Apax Global Alpha board

Apax Global Alpha (APAX) has appointed Fidelity International's former head of investment trusts Alexander Denny as non-executive director and member of the board's audit committee.
In a London Stock Exchange notice issued today (4 July), the company said Denny's appointment was effective immediately. Denny worked at Fidelity for 16 years, originally starting in the firm's retail platform business as a customer services associate before being promoted up the ranks. Apax Global Alpha launches €30m share buyback as part of newly created distribution pool He left the firm to join Pantheon Ventures in October 2022 as a managing director of the European private wealth team, a role he departed after just over a year in February 2024 to join Nurole as head of investm...
