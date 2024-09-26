The Investment Association appoints four senior industry executives to its board

The Investment Association has appointed four directors to the board following its annual general meeting on Wednesday (25 September).
The newly appointed directors are Paul Geddes, group CEO at Evelyn Partners; Hans Georgeson, CEO of Royal London Asset Management; Matthew Malloy, CEO and head of institutional client group at Neuberger Berman Europe, and Sarah Melvin, head of UK and Europe and chair of Africa at BlackRock. Geddes joined Evelyn Partners in July 2023 and became CEO later in October that year. Prior to that, he was the CEO of QA Group, a provider of higher education and workforce learning programmes and services. Investment Association launches guidance on FCA sustainability rules Georgeson joined RL...
