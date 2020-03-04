Bloomberg
Woodford in China seeking next opportunity
Seeking early-stage assets
Invesco hires BlackRock's Miller to strengthen UK ETF business
Firm aims to be a top-three EMEA player by 2021
Why it is no time for 'quick decisions' amid growing recession expectations
Market data is pointing towards a general increase in expectations of a recession in the next 12 to 18 months.
Cazenove's Mui: The trade nightmare before Christmas
Trump's tariff threats could backfire on US citizens
Aviva Investors expands multi-asset range with sustainable income & growth fund
To be managed by De Bruin and team
Gold hits six-year high: What does this mean for investors?
'Perfect storm' in markets
MiFID II prompts Bloomberg to partner with ETF providers to launch volume feed
Increasing transparency
The next green boom: What are the investment opportunities in legal cannabis?
'Diminishing regulatory barriers'
The London-Shanghai Stock Connect: Opportunity for UK companies to flourish?
'Symbolic of a deeper Anglo-Sino economic relationship'
Source's commodity ETF sees almost $1bn inflows in three weeks
Inflows of $925m
Source launches 'low-cost' commodity ETF
Total charge of 0.40%
Old Mutual Wealth reaffirms float plans as report claims sale option on the table
Announced managed separation in March
Switzerland at greater risk of recession than Greece - economists
There is more chance of a recession in Switzerland than there is in Greece following the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its cap on the franc, according to economists.
The Contrarian Investor: Trend-spotting
Trend-spotting
Cheap China: Is Hong Kong the best way in?
Sharp falls in Hong Kong-listed shares mean investors are now increasing their exposure to China via this route, even as the onshore market opens up further to foreign investment.
Gold set for longest losing streak since 1999
Gold is on course to post a fourth straight month of falls in price, the worst run the yellow metal has experienced since the turn of the millennium.