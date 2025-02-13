Treasury confirms probe into OBR leak ahead of Spring Forecast

Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

The Treasury confirmed it has launched an inquiry into reports that data sent by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week has been leaked.

The confidential dossier – which was sent to Reeves ahead of the Spring Forecast on 26 March – was said to disclose the OBR downgrading its growth forecast for the UK, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (11 February). The downgrade would have major implications for Reeves, as it would mean her department's near £10bn buffer has been wiped out and the government may be forced to make spending cuts or potentially hike taxes. UK economy beats expectations and grows 0.1% in final quarter of 2024 Last October, Reeves changed the UK's current fiscal rules to facilitate more borrowing for inve...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

89% of asset managers looking to offer ETFs for the first time amid rising client demand

BoE's Greene warns of inflationary shocks to UK from trade tariffs

More on UK

Treasury confirms probe into OBR leak ahead of Spring Forecast
UK

Treasury confirms probe into OBR leak ahead of Spring Forecast

Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 13 February 2025 • 2 min read
UK economy beats expectations and grows 0.1% in final quarter of 2024
UK

UK economy beats expectations and grows 0.1% in final quarter of 2024

After zero growth in Q3

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 February 2025 • 3 min read
Buoyant January precedes pressure costs for retailers
UK

Buoyant January precedes pressure costs for retailers

Total retail sales up 2.6%

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 11 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot