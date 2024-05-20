WH Ireland in 'advanced' talks with Zeus Capital for possible sale of capital markets unit

Wealth manager WH Ireland is in talks to sell its capital markets unit to UK investment bank Zeus Capital.
In a stock filling today (20 May), the firm said the discussions between the two are at an '"advanced stage", but that "there can be no certainty" that the transaction will occur. "Further updates will be provided in due course," it added. The statement followed a report by Bloomberg earlier in the day, which cited sources stating that a deal could be reached as soon as this week. WH Ireland names chair as trio of non-executive directors step down This move came after a series of mergers and acquisitions affecting the UK corporate brokers market, including that of Panmure Gordon ...
