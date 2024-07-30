Nuveen poaches senior BlackRock strategist to bolster European markets team

Nuveen has hired BlackRock’s Laura Cooper as a global investment strategist to spearhead the development of the asset manager’s fixed income investment strategy.
Based in the London office, Cooper will work under co-head of portfolio management Joseph Higgins, as well as a team of analysts. Drawing together analysis on asset allocation, macroeconomic trends and global markets knowledge, Cooper will focus on providing clients with actionable information and insight on overarching macroeconomic themes to assist their investment decisions. Nuveen promotes president William Huffman to CEO Prior to the move, Cooper led a team of analysts at BlackRock as a senior macro investment strategist, aimed at driving the multi-asset investment solutions...
