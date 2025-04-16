Quilter Cheviot's Claudia Quiroz: Issues for investors as US and Europe ESG divergence widens

DE&I 'in the line of fire'

clock • 4 min read

Following the election of Donald Trump as US president, we have seen a distinctive shift in companies’ attitudes towards analysing and reporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

This, of course, will be of no surprise given the rhetoric in the lead up to the election from Republicans and the actions of ‘red states' in recent years when dealing with asset managers who have taken ESG data seriously and integrated it in their investment analysis. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programmes are in the line of fire, with many being ended since Trump's inauguration in January. Alphabet, Meta, Goldman Sachs, McDonald's, Amazon – the list of firms to cancel their programmes goes on. According to Bloomberg, approximately 20% of companies in the S&P 100 have s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

Quilter Cheviot's Claudia Quiroz: Issues for investors as US and Europe ESG divergence widens
ESG

Quilter Cheviot's Claudia Quiroz: Issues for investors as US and Europe ESG divergence widens

DE&I 'in the line of fire'

Claudia Quiroz
clock 16 April 2025 • 4 min read
Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: Investing in a world on edge
ESG

Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: Investing in a world on edge

Investors forced to reassess exposures

Fiona Frick
clock 11 April 2025 • 5 min read
Government offers UK carmakers more wriggle-room to meet EV goals
ESG

Government offers UK carmakers more wriggle-room to meet EV goals

Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 April 2025 • 9 min read
Trustpilot