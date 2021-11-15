Surge in shareholder payouts has been driven by mining companies
Outsized one-off payments to dissipate next year
Demand for EVs could spark minerals popularity
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.
Traditional analysis underestimates biggest risks facing companies
Brexit continues to dominate the headlines, with the overall prognosis no clearer.
The mining sector is often associated with ill-disciplined capital management. Through the last supercycle, driven by Chinese industrialisation, bullish management teams typically signed off overzealous projects and ill-advised M&A activity as they sought...