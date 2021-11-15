BHP

Equities

Surge in shareholder payouts has been driven by mining companies

clock 15 November 2021 • 2 min read
Equities

Outsized one-off payments to dissipate next year

clock 11 August 2021 • 2 min read
ESG

Demand for EVs could spark minerals popularity

clock 22 June 2021 • 3 min read
Equities

Link Dividend Monitor for Q1

clock 26 April 2021 • 4 min read
UK

The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.

clock 28 November 2019 •
Specialist

Traditional analysis underestimates biggest risks facing companies

clock 30 August 2019 •
UK

Brexit continues to dominate the headlines, with the overall prognosis no clearer.

clock 27 February 2019 •
UK

The mining sector is often associated with ill-disciplined capital management. Through the last supercycle, driven by Chinese industrialisation, bullish management teams typically signed off overzealous projects and ill-advised M&A activity as they sought...

clock 11 July 2018 •
