Why investors need clarity around 'The Great Spin-off'

If Covid has prompted 'The Great Resignation' whereby a large portion of the workforce reassessed their career paths, climate targets are creating 'The Great Spin-off' - a trend which I think will only accelerate in 2022.

Investors effectively need their portfolios to align with an average temperature of 1.5 degrees, considering the carbon emissions of their holdings.

Implementing this mandate in a blunt way, without factoring in the sectors and countries in which companies operate, the progress they are making and the need for their products in society, could lead to very serious challenges.

It could potentially have the net result of starving some companies in pollutive industries of capital, even though they provide essential goods or services, are making important strides forward in terms of the energy transition and require capital to continue to invest in cleaner ways of doing business.

Governments and regulators need to tread with care.

However, regardless of whether we see flexibility which means that certain companies do not become immediately uninvestible, the truth remains that the simplest way for a fund manager to reduce the temperature of their portfolio is to divest from the largest carbon emitters.

The knock-on impact is, for any company wishing to continue to attract capital, the easiest way is to shut down or sell-off their most pollutive operations.

This trend has started and will continue to gather pace.

There are numerous examples. Looking at the mining sector, last August, BHP agreed to merge its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum, thereby effectively exiting oil and gas. Earlier last year, Anglo American spun-off its South African coal operation, Thungela. In automotive, Continental AG, a German auto and tire supplier, spun-out its powertrain business, dubbed Vitesco, which listed in September 2021. Similarly, Volvo divested its internal combustion engine manufacturing to Geely Group as it positioned itself for the electric vehicle transition.

Where demergers create a new publicly traded entity, it is possible that the picture becomes more problematic.

After all, convincing investors of the long-term equity story of a high-emitting business is an increasingly uphill battle - and Vitesco's struggles since its stock-market debut perhaps reflect this challenge. Therefore, the logical buyer of ESG-driven divestments becomes private equity (PE).

However, this is likely to require a longer timeline than PE's typical five-year horizon. And, cynically, means handing these assets to less responsible and less transparent owners that are looking to make a quicker return from depressed valuations, knowing that the world still needs products from extractive and heavy industries.

An important component of hitting the 1.5-degree Paris target has to be the responsible ownership of assets by private equity, which might involve a lower rate of return or an elongated timeline before exit.

Beyond spin-offs and sales, the other route which we will witness more in the coming years is what has been termed 'responsible run down' but which we prefer to call 'climate TARP'.

This is where either companies ring fence assets and limit reinvestment to a maintenance level or supranational entities purchase and manage down emissions intensive assets early. It is in this area where we might yet see some of the most innovative - and effective - partnership between the private and public sectors.

And this brings me to an important point - and an ask of companies.

To assess the long-term credentials - both financial and environmental - of a company, investors need more clarity on capex plans. I would like to encourage more transparency and detail in company reporting about capex deployment in relation to climate plans.

Companies across most, or all, sectors will need to increase research and development spend on technology in order to make their businesses run in greener ways and to produce more environmentally friendly products and services.

They will need to acquire new capabilities which, in many cases, will necessitate a clear M&A strategy.

Without greater disclosure of companies' plans in this regard, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to assess the financial viability of businesses and, importantly, the credibility of their climate targets. And in the absence of this crucial detail, investors may find themselves with no option but to sell.

Jeremy Taylor is CEO of Lazard Asset Management (UK)