UK dividend decline slows as sectors restart payments

UK dividends fell at the slowest rate since the coronavirus pandemic began in the first quarter of 2021, with payouts falling by 26.7% year-on-year on an underlying basis to £12.7bn.

Total cuts reached £5.8bn for the quarter, roughly half of which was attributed to the oil sector, while headline dividends jumped 7.9% owing to the second-highest one-off specials on record at £6.1bn, the latest Link Group Dividend Monitor shows.

Since the 48.2% collapse in UK dividends in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began, each successive quarter has seen a slower decline.

In January, Link forecast that UK company dividends are unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels until 2025, after payouts almost halved in 2020.

The final tally shows a 41.6% drop in payouts over 12 months, with two-thirds of companies reducing or cancelling their dividends, as coronavirus cost investors £44.8bn in lost dividends.

However, Link found that half of UK companies either increased, restarted or held their dividends steady in Q1 2021, compared to just one third in Q4 2020, reflecting "a sign that recovery is on the way".

Of the £5.8bn of Q1 cuts, the oil sector made up almost half, while other large falls came from BT, Compass, easyJet and Primark owner Associated British Foods.

The biggest positive contribution in Q1 came from the restoration at full strength of housebuilder Persimmon's interim payout, which was worth £398m, in addition to an extra interim dividend from Aviva.

The majority of the contribution from special dividends came from the disposal proceeds of Tesco's Asian operations, while the resurgent mining boom meant a large special dividend from BHP and a more modest payout from Ferrexpo.

Top 100 payouts fell 39.1%, totalling £36.4bn, compared to a decline of 60.3% in the mid-250. Just over half of the top 100 cut dividends, compared to 65% of mid-250 companies that followed suit and 76% of the UK's smaller firms.

"The outlook is brightening," according to Link, with banking dividends now returning and "positive signs" from miners, insurance, and media companies.

Link now expects underlying dividends to rise 5.6% to £66.4bn, down from an expected increase of 8.1% in January.

For the full year, headline dividends are expected to rise 17.2% to £74.9bn and Link does not expect payouts to rise any less than 0.9% this year on a worst-case underlying basis. This would mean worst-case underlying payouts of £63.4bn and headline of £71bn.

Ian Stokes, managing director of corporate markets EMEA at Link Group, said: "After the year-long pandemic winter for dividends, the buds of spring are about to burst into bloom. It is hard to characterise the big drop in the first quarter as anything but bad news, but look closer and the green shoots are already sprouting.

"There are some big changes coming in the second quarter. During the pandemic, many companies that had been over-distributing permanently reset their dividends to more sustainable levels. Most of these now hope to grow their dividends from this lower base. For others the effect of the cuts is more transitory so they will bounce back quickly.

"Most importantly we will see the return of banking dividends, though at relatively low levels. Investec blazed the trail in Q1, but Q2 will see all the banks start paying again. The commodity boom is leading to a surge in mining dividends too, but we expect growth to get stronger and broader over the next six months.

"Crucially we increasingly see limits to the downside this year, though we caution that 2025 still looks like the most realistic moment for dividends to match their 2019 high point."

Commenting on the figures, manager of the AXA Framlington UK Equity Income fund Simon Young agreed that UK dividends should "start to recover from here as we lap the worst of the cuts that occurred in Q2 20".

"Underlying trading, especially for some of the domestic consumer facing sectors like housebuilders and support services, is recovering," he added.

"Many companies, whether directly impacted by the pandemic or not, have realised the need to invest in making their businesses more resilient by investing in their technology infrastructure.

"As a result we expect the outcome to be better dividend cover going forwards and more resilient businesses, which we expect will translate into more robust dividends."

Head of personal investing at Willis Owen Adrian Lowcock said: "2020 was an eye-opener which highlighted the fact that many companies' yields were too high and unsustainable.

"From here the quality in equity income in the UK is much improved - some companies have reset their dividends to manageable levels, whilst other sectors should return now the political and economic pressure is easing. Dividends from financials, in particular banks, should help drive growth whilst the commodity cycle is providing some good news for miners.

"Whilst it may take a few years for yields to get back to 2019 levels, investors should be able to recover more quickly by focusing on the quality."