BHP poised to delist from FTSE 100

96% of shareholders vote in favour

The proposal won the approval of over 96% of shareholders yesterday
The world’s biggest mining group is set to leave the London Stock Exchange after Australian and British investors voted for plans to simplify the group’s corporate structure under a main listing in Sydney.

The proposal won the approval of over 96% of shareholders yesterday and BHP is now expected to be deleted from the FTSE 100 from 31 January.

The move is one of many changes made by chief executive Mike Henry since he assumed the role in early 2020. He has also committed to ending the firm's longstanding involvement in the oil and gas sector.

BHP's dual structure, which is twenty years old, split its share register between the owners of BHP plc, based in London with about 42% of the investor base, and BHP Limited in Sydney. Only about 5% of BHP's earnings are generated by the UK entity, down from about 40% in 2001.

Evergrande's offshore bondholders signal legal action - reports

"Having two parent companies listed in two locations is complex and managing them requires significant management time and focus," said Ken MacKenzie, BHP's chairman. "We are not the same group we were in 2001."

The process is expected to cost between $350m and $450m, down from the $1bn estimated in 2017 when BHP had been under pressure to unify by activist investor Elliott Management.

