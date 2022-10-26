Weakening sterling set to provide £5.7bn boost to UK dividends in 2022

£31.4bn dividends in Q3

According to Link's preliminary 2023 forecast, headline dividends will return to their pre-pandemic highs in 2025.
According to Link's preliminary 2023 forecast, headline dividends will return to their pre-pandemic highs in 2025.

The weakness in the pound is expected to boost UK dividends this year by £5.7bn, despite a decline in one-off large special payouts, the latest Dividend Monitor from Link Group revealed.

In the third quarter of 2022, dividends increased to £31.4bn on an adjusted basis, with the weak currency contributing a £1.9bn boost. Payouts in the third quarter were a little less than anticipated due to a decline in mining dividends, even with the exchange rate uplift.

"The exceptional weakness of the pound [has] enormously flattered the figures. As the dollar has soared in value, the translated value of dollar dividends has received a boost," said Ian Stokes, managing director at Link Group. 

"On current trends, the boost in the fourth quarter is likely to be even larger and will bring an exchange-rate impact for 2022 roughly as big as during the global financial crisis," he added.  

FTSE 100 poised for record cash returns in 2022 but dividend forecasts stall

Accounting for BHP's exit from the FTSE 100, Link now anticipates that headline dividends for the entire year will increase to £97.4bn, or 11%, on an adjusted basis, up from the £92.4bn distributed by British companies the year before.

Banks and other financial companies made the biggest contribution to dividend growth by collectively increasing dividends by 49.3% to £2.7bn, while oil and gas payouts increased by a fifth. Despite a 21.3% reduction in payouts, the mining industry will still be the largest payer this year.

Global dividends reach record high in Q2

Link's Stokes said that mining dividends were likely to fall further next year with fewer one-off special payouts, but he was confident that outside the mining sector "there is still room for payouts to rise, even with a weakening economy".

According to Link's preliminary 2023 forecast, headline dividends will decline slightly to £96bn and return to their pre-pandemic highs in 2025.

