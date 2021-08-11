Rathbone Income eyes leaner dividend growth in 2022 after bumper year

Rathbone Income saw a 19% cut to dividends paid across its portfolio in 2020 as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to the 40% suffered by the broader UK market, and Stick is expecting to "make up lost ground" this year.

The £838m AUM fund, which is also managed by Alan Dobbie, allocates 20.4% of its portfolio to financial services, with Lloyds Banking Group and Legal & General representing its largest and fifth largest positions, respectively.

Rathbone Income has therefore been buoyed by the return of dividends to the banking sector, as well as improvements to the outlook of the UK economy.

"The banking sector also gives exposure to the economic revival," said Stick. "You get a potential double whammy of that exposure to the UK economy and the profits they generate."

He added that the banking sector is now looking stronger, with improved capital positions and an expectation of "steady dividend growth" over the coming years at a "greater degree of discipline compared to what we have seen in the past".

Outsized special dividends payments from miners BHP and Rio Tinto, which together represent top five holdings and 7% of the fund overall, have also been a driver of Rathbone Income's return to form.

However, Stick said the management team "knows- jolly well" that these special dividends are not going to be maintained in the year ahead.

"Our modelling and our understanding about what we might expect next year [forecasts that], while this is a real bonus year, next year may well be less," he added. "Let's not kid ourselves…it should be very, very clear, investors should expect a little bit less next year".

While particularly relevant to the mining sector, this outlook also applies to the broader recovery in UK dividends, Stick explained.

"The contribution from Rio Tinto and BHP in particular this year is huge…[and] our dividend growth for this year is going to be terrific," he said. "Looking into next year, we are still expecting to grow the dividend next year as things stand right now, but it is not going to be a repeat of the growth of this year.

"But that is fine. We are making up a lot of lost ground from last year's losses and we move ahead thereafter."

The Rathbone Income fund has returned 27.6%, 8.2% and 24% over one, three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo. This compares to an IA UK Equity Income sector peer average of 29.3%, 7.9% and 27.3% over the same periods respectively.

Based on £10,000 invested, the fund paid out dividends of £330.30 in 2020, compared to a peer average of £343.70. The figures are down from £471.94 and £535.94 respectively in the previous year.