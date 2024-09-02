Progeny AM poaches abrdn's Mark Lane for head of active funds role

Former abrdn investment director Mark Lane has joined Progeny Asset Management, stepping into the recently created role of head of active funds.
The role was created as part of PAM's wider restructure as it aims to create bespoke teams for each of its individual investment strategies. abrdn GARS manager exits after nearly two decades Lane joins from abrdn where, as investment director, he helped to oversee the MyFolio Sustainable index fund range and co-managed the Dynamic Distribution fund alongside Robert Bowie. "Progeny and the new head of active funds role felt like a natural fit for me, given the firm's exciting growth trajectory," said Lane, who also leaves his position as chair of abrdn's strategic asset allocation...
