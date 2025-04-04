EQ Investors 'exploring several promising possibilities' as it eyes sale

EQ Investors (EQI) has appointed a corporate financial adviser to explore sale options for the charity-controlled foundation, with “several promising possibilities” currently being considered according to chair John Spiers.
The B Corp financial advice and investment management business is "a successful and profitable business, so we are under no pressure to conclude a transaction," Spiers said in a statement shared with Investment Week sister title Professional Adviser. "Ultimately, any decision to partner with a larger organisation will only be made if it benefits our staff and clients," Spiers added. EQ Investors profits tank 68% amid 'difficult' trading environment In the statement, Spiers pointed to long-term growth limitations that being charity-owned can pose, as well as the potential impact of ...
