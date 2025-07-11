Industry divided on Reeves' pullback on Cash ISA reform

The financial services sector remained divided over UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to revert her planned Cash ISA reforms.
The government admitted there were "differing views" about how to proceed on amending rules around Cash ISAs, but that does not mean that the chancellor has given up on plans to reform the system. Instead, during her Mansion House speech next Tuesday (15 July), Reeves is expected to promise additional advice and support aimed at encouraging the public to invest in stocks and shares, including in British companies, according to government officials. UK considering cut on cash ISA tax free allowance – reports A Treasury spokesperson said: "Our ambition is to ensure people's hard...
