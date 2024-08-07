BennBridge sold to asset management partner Skerryvore AM

Edinburgh-based emerging markets boutique Skerryvore Asset Management has acquired BennBridge for an undisclosed sum.
BennBridge is the UK-based regulated entity of Australia's Bennelong Funds Management Group. Following the M&A deal, which completed on 1 August 2024, BennBridge has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Skerryvore AM, and will trade under the latter's name in due course. BennBridge UK joins growing industry trend with fresh job cuts BennBridge will continue to provide investment management services to its pooled funds in Australia, Ireland and the US alongside the separately managed accounts. Prior to the acquisition, Skerryvore was BennBridge's asset management partner. Glen ...
