Artemis' Brennan to join Marriage and Warren at Tellworth Investments

Artemis Investment Management's former head of wealth managers Lawrence Brennan has been hired as co-director of business development for Tellworth Investments.

Tellworth, which was co-founded by former Schroders small-cap duo Paul Marriage and John Warren, has hired Brennan to assist current director of business development Helme Harrison with strategic growth and development for the firm as it looks to expand into new markets.

Brennan joins from Artemis, where he was responsible for distribution and fund manager engagements in the intermediary market. He became head of wealth managers at the firm in 2017 but originally joined Artemis in 2005.

Brennan left the company at the end of last year alongside head of discretionary sales Tom Underhill.

Warren said: "Larry brings a wealth of experience in sales and distribution across multiple channels. His proven track record of penetrating new markets and exceeding sales targets will be central to building the Tellworth brand, as it looks to the next step in its development."

Brennan added that he "look[s] forward to collaborating with such a talented team".

"Tellworth's small-cap expertise makes it well positioned to benefit from the recovery in UK equity markets, which are still relatively cheap, and presents a compelling opportunity for investors to capitalise on post-Covid growth," he said.

Tellworth Investments, which was founded in 2017 in partnership with multi-boutique BennBridge, runs concentrated portfolios investing in smaller companies across the UK and Europe.

It launched its LF Tellworth UK Smaller Companies fund for Marriage and Warren in November 2018 and planned to raise £100m to launch a closed-ended vehicle - Tellworth British Recovery & Growth Trust - during the second half of last year.

However, plans for the latter were shelved due to "insufficient demand".