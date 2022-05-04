Robert McKillop appointed BennBridge UK and Europe CEO

Robert McKillop starts in the role on 4 May

McKillop starts today (4 May) and will report to Craig Bingham, the global CEO of the parent company, the BFM Group.

Previously, McKillop worked as global head of product and client solutions at Aberdeen Standard Investment, formerly Standard Life Investments, which has recently rebranded to abrdn.

Bingham said: "Robert is a highly experienced and knowledgable leader in the funds management industry with exceptional global credentials. His expertise will be an invaluable asset as we focus on further expansion in the UK and European markets."

The multi-boutique investment firm operates as BennBridge in the UK and US and Bennelong Funds Management in Australia.

McKillop said he was "very excited to be joining a high-quality team during a time of accelerated business growth".

"The business's clear strategic plan allows us to remain focused yet nimble and open to new opportunities," he commented.