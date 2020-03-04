Barings Asset Management
Emerging market capital management
Barings Asset Management, known as Barings, is an international investment management firm providing services to investors worldwide, with a focus on emerging and inefficient markets, asset allocation and specialist fixed income.
Founded in 1989, the company is owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and operates as a subsidiary of MassMutual Financial Group.
As of 30 June 2018, Barings held more than $306bn in assets under management. The company employs 1,700 people, across 41 offices in 17 countries with its UK base in Bishopsgate, London.
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
Goodwin named Premier Miton Alpha Growth manager as Robbins departs
Fund has been underperforming in recent years
Barings expands research team with chief European strategist
Effective 16 December
The natural bridge between coal and carbon-neutral
The strong underlying demand growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) sets the global gas market apart from the oil market, where a managed decline in long-term production seems to be the most plausible future scenario.
The three best-performing sectors trading on double-digit discounts
European trusts trounce other sectors
Barings' Lucas rotates out of consumer stock 'mistakes' to limit drawdown
New companies added as consumer goods giants dumped
Barings' global resources head exits
Duncan Goodwin leaves after five years at firm
Investment Week launches Investment Week Select 2020
Takes place on 4 February
Barings' Cooper: Women in the industry 'need the confidence to back themselves'
The story behind the company's Women's Network
Revealed: Winners of the 2019 Fund Manager of the Year Awards
Which funds stole the show?
The last Brexit article you ever need to read
Greater issues at play in Europe
LGIM names new CIO as Anton Eser departs
Sonja Laud new CIO
The sectors where Europe has the advantage
Despite some emerging evidence that Europe's economic prospects may be stabilising, the direction of the region's equity markets remains determined by extraneous factors, notably the progress of ongoing US-China trade negotiations.
Postcard from Mexico: What is causing the 'wait and see' corporate mood?
Mexican President setting tone for country's corporate sector
Kames Capital nabs new head of high yield from Janus Henderson
Eleanor Price also joins team
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part IV)
Four-part Big Question special
Mirabaud hunts for head of sales as Boughton moves into consultancy role
Boughton to join Marketing Alpha Partners
The drivers of Russia's economic recovery
While the recent unpredictable geopolitical news flow has created challenges within Russia, it has served to mask a wealth of investment potential.
Hawksmoor sells out of resources funds in MPS
Firm runs six model portfolios
Barings' Adrogué on debt opportunities in Brazil
Brazil on a 'recovery path'
Barings' James Ind joins Pictet Wealth Management
Left after two years at Barings
Gosden, Morrissey and Milburn: The big people moves of 2017
Fund manager and senior people moves
Cornelian appoints ex-Barings distribution head Rod Aldridge
Previously at Barings and Gartmore