Barings Asset Management

Emerging market capital management

Barings Asset Management, known as Barings, is an international investment management firm providing services to investors worldwide, with a focus on emerging and inefficient markets, asset allocation and specialist fixed income.

Founded in 1989, the company is owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and operates as a subsidiary of MassMutual Financial Group.

As of 30 June 2018, Barings held more than $306bn in assets under management. The company employs 1,700 people, across 41 offices in 17 countries with its UK base in Bishopsgate, London.

The opportunity in emerging market risk
The opportunity in emerging market risk

As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.

The sectors where Europe has the advantage
The sectors where Europe has the advantage

Despite some emerging evidence that Europe's economic prospects may be stabilising, the direction of the region's equity markets remains determined by extraneous factors, notably the progress of ongoing US-China trade negotiations.