Barings Asset Management

Emerging market capital management

Barings Asset Management, known as Barings, is an international investment management firm providing services to investors worldwide, with a focus on emerging and inefficient markets, asset allocation and specialist fixed income.

Founded in 1989, the company is owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and operates as a subsidiary of MassMutual Financial Group.

As of 30 June 2018, Barings held more than $306bn in assets under management. The company employs 1,700 people, across 41 offices in 17 countries with its UK base in Bishopsgate, London.