Barings buys Gryphon Capital Partners

Gryphon Capital Investments

clock • 1 min read
Barings has agreed to acquire Gryphon Capital Partners
Image:

Barings has agreed to acquire Gryphon Capital Partners

Barings will acquire Australia-based Gryphon Capital Partners, the parent company of Gryphon Capital Investments.

GCI serves as the investment manager of Gryphon Capital Income trust.

Barings said the acquisition will allow Gryphon to scale its investment strategy through Barings' global platform. In turn, Barings will expand its global structured solutions in Asia Pacific and boost its entry into the Australian wealth market.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barings completes $630m funding for first ever infrastructure debt fund

Gryphon will bring AUD$2.6bn (£1.4bn) in assets under management to the global investment manager, and the firm's staff will join Barings' global structured finance team.

Steven Fleming and Ashley Burtenshaw will continue as portfolio managers for GCI.

Mike Freno, Barings' chair and CEO, said the M&A deal will expand the company's on-the-ground presence in Australia and provide access to "origination opportunities and investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients".

The transaction is expected to close on 31 March 2023, and builds on Barings' acquisition of Australian real estate firm Altis Property Partners in August 2022.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

GAM strengthens systematic team with double appointment

Spring Budget 23: Positive steps towards economic recovery but 'bumpy' road ahead

More on Industry

© Zara Farrar - HM Treasury
Industry

Spring Budget 23: Positive steps towards economic recovery but 'bumpy' road ahead

Industry reacts to Spring Budget

Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 March 2023 • 4 min read
Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget 2023 is set to include changes for pensions, corporations, fuel, energy and childcare © Zara Farrar - HM Treasury
Industry

Spring Budget 23: What to expect?

Jeremy Hunt to speak

Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 March 2023 • 2 min read
Malpass began his five-year term in April 2019, after working in the US Department of Treasury during the Trump administration.
Industry

World Bank president David Malpass to step down before end of term

Following 'climate denier' criticism

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

15 March 2023 • 4 min read
02

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

15 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

ECB raises rates 50bps despite warning EU banks could be vulnerable to hikes

16 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Credit Suisse to 'pre-emptively strengthen liquidity' with $54bn central bank loan

16 March 2023 • 3 min read
06

Home REIT faces further uncertainty as multiple outcomes emerge

16 March 2023 • 5 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot