Recession worries, inflation and tighter credit are rattling fixed income investors, stoking fears of rising credit spreads and an imminent wave of defaults.

While today's volatility and general unease cannot be dismissed, investors in public debt markets may benefit from taking a step back and assessing the actual level of risk across markets.

In our view, investors are likely to find that fixed income today offers a range of compelling opportunities despite the prevailing negativity.

Here are three reasons why that is the case:

The long-anticipated downturn

For about a year and a half, companies have been preparing for an economic downturn that the consensus has seen as imminent. While a recession could potentially materialise later in 2023 or in early 2024, the long run-up will have made it one of the most widely anticipated downturns in recent history.

That has given companies considerable time to prepare. Panic is not in the air and there is little sense of foreboding among corporate management, who are managing costs closely and keeping inventory levels thin.

Many companies also have reduced leverage levels and therefore have limited near-term refinancing needs.

US high yield companies' net leverage declined to 3.4x at the end of last year, from 3.7x a year ago, while interest coverage ratios increased to 5.9x from 4.8x during the same period.

As a result of this preparation, any earnings decline that occurs may prove to be orderly, while defaults and bankruptcies could be less numerous than in previous downturns.

High yield issuers are in a stronger financial position to ride out a challenging period than they were pre-pandemic, since in the aggregate they have lower leverage and higher interest coverage.

Notably, the credit quality of the global high yield bond market has improved considerably over the past 15 years: BB issuers now comprise 52% of developed markets' high yield, while single-B companies make up 39% (see graph below).

A higher-quality market

Source: Bank of America

While a recession will undoubtedly trigger more downgrades than upgrades, declines in credit quality are not likely to rise to the level the market is currently pricing in.

In addition, despite a recession seeming imminent, the big anomaly is the extremely tight labour market. Even with some companies cutting back, unemployment remains at record low levels and hundreds of thousands of jobs remain unfilled.

If consumers stay employed, strong demand could continue in many sectors of the economy, which suggests that a downturn may be less severe than otherwise might be the case.

Credit squeeze presents opportunities

While the recent spate of banking problems is more a result of declining market values for high-quality bank assets than of lax lending standards, there is no doubt banks will be moving more cautiously in the foreseeable future and making credit less available and more expensive.

Bank tightening is causing concern among public fixed-income investors because less bank lending could trigger liquidity problems for borrowers in public markets. But those fears may be overblown.

Perhaps counterintuitively, an environment where credit is less available could work in favour of investors in credit markets - both public and private.

Opportunities to finance companies that would otherwise have tapped banks are likely to abound and with the supply/demand dynamics moving in favour of lenders, investors can expect to earn not only attractive yields but do so with added structural protections.

In essence, providing capital when capital is scarce can be an attractive source of returns for investors willing to take smart credit risk - even into a downturn.

A myriad of solutions

Debt markets tend to find a way to make things work even when conditions look extremely difficult because borrowers and lenders alike have an interest in keeping companies alive and earning.

Concerns about higher rates and refinancing risk over the next few years are likely to spark creative solutions that could involve equity options and lender-friendly restructurings and plethora of refinancing, for example, and meet the needs of borrowers and lenders alike.

The likelihood of solutions, therefore, implies that today's prices - which embed the current negativity ­- may underestimate true value.

While the road ahead looks bumpy, fixed income markets still offer the potential for higher and more secure absolute returns than many other asset classes. But trying to precisely time the right entry and exit points is extremely difficult.

At Barings, we advocate for diversification in helping our clients solve for challenges ranging from income generation to liability matching.

Fortunately, there are more choices today than ever before to help achieve this - from corporate and sovereign bonds (high yield and investment grade) across developed and emerging markets, to floating-rate loans, collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) and various flavours of asset-backed securities. Indeed, the investment universe is broad and deep.

In managing fixed income portfolios through the ups and downs of many past economic cycles, our team has found that markets generally overreact both to the upside and downside.

For savvy investors, intent on finding absolute and relative value through deep credit analysis, environments like the one we face today can therefore offer some of the best long-term opportunities for value creation.

Martin Horne is global head of public assets at Barings