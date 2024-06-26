Investors urged to step up scrutiny of 'value trap' secondaries in semi-liquid funds

As institutional fundraising slows, asset managers are rapidly creating new products aimed at the private wealth segments, resulting in the number of semi-liquid funds nearly doubling in the last five years to 520, according to Preqin. The growth of semi-liquid funds has coincided with the rapid expansion in secondary transaction volumes in recent years. Since 2017, total secondary market volumes have increased from $58bn in 2017 to $112bn in 2023, Jefferies data show. Put simply, a secondary investment consists of buying exposure to private markets in the secondary market. These tra...