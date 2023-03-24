Register now: LGBT Great to host DE&I investment event

The event will take place on 29 March at 8.30am at HSBC Asset Management's headquarters in 8, Canada Square, London.

The panel discussion will be supported by Artemis, Barings, Capital Group, Fidelity International, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Speakers will include Nicoletta Paraskeva, senior associate, ESG Division and co-chair of the FCA's LGBT+ Network.

It will focus on why asset managers should pay attention to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and how these factors can be integrated into their investment approach.

Topics to be discussed will include:

How could an LGBT+ lens be integrated into a DE&I investing approach?

Why does having an intersectional approach in DE&I and ESG investing matter?

How can we effectively overcome the issue of a lack of DE&I data?

What does trailblazing best practice look like in this area?

The event follows research by LGBT Great which, in 2021, found only 12% of asset owners considered LGBTQ+ factors when making investment decisions. This compared to half (53%) of firms adopting a gender lens for investing, despite 80% of investors saying their clients showed interest in LGBTQ+ and DE&I considerations.

The LGBTQ+ community has around $23trn in purchasing power, making it a "very real opportunity for greater returns", the group said.

Registration for the event will end at 12pm on 27 March.