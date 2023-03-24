Register now: LGBT Great to host DE&I investment event

Intersectionality and investment

clock • 1 min read
The event will take place on 29 March at 8.30am at HSBC Asset Management's headquarters in 8, Canada Square, London.
Image:

The event will take place on 29 March at 8.30am at HSBC Asset Management's headquarters in 8, Canada Square, London.

Financial services community group LGBT Great is to host an in-person event, in association with HSBC Asset Management, to explore intersectional and LGBTQ+ lens investment strategies.

The panel discussion will be supported by Artemis, Barings, Capital Group, Fidelity International, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Speakers will include Nicoletta Paraskeva, senior associate, ESG Division and co-chair of the FCA's LGBT+ Network.

It will focus on why asset managers should pay attention to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and how these factors can be integrated into their investment approach.

The Big Question: 12 female investors on what is the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it?

Topics to be discussed will include:

  • How could an LGBT+ lens be integrated into a DE&I investing approach?
  • Why does having an intersectional approach in DE&I and ESG investing matter?
  • How can we effectively overcome the issue of a lack of DE&I data?
  • What does trailblazing best practice look like in this area?

The event follows research by LGBT Great which, in 2021, found only 12% of asset owners considered LGBTQ+ factors when making investment decisions. This compared to half (53%) of firms adopting a gender lens for investing, despite 80% of investors saying their clients showed interest in LGBTQ+ and DE&I considerations.

The LGBTQ+ community has around $23trn in purchasing power, making it a "very real opportunity for greater returns", the group said.

The event will take place on 29 March at 8.30am at HSBC Asset Management's headquarters in 8, Canada Square, London.

Registration for the event will end at 12pm on 27 March.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

JPMAM's head of global FX strategy departs

SVB UK inflows surge after HSBC deal - reports

More on Industry

Camille Vial of Mirabaud
Industry

What does the private bank of tomorrow look like?

Working with people

Camille Vial
clock 20 March 2023 • 3 min read
Market turmoil prompted an unscheduled meeting of the ECB Supervisory Board
Industry

Bank shares sell-off sparks unplanned ECB supervisory board meeting

Stress and vulnerability assessment

Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 March 2023 • 1 min read
Barings has agreed to acquire Gryphon Capital Partners
Industry

Barings buys Gryphon Capital Partners

Gryphon Capital Investments

Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25bps

23 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

Bank of England finds SVB UK clients pulled £3bn on day of collapse

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Stifel calls out Baillie Gifford for 'poor' disclosure around unlisted holdings

23 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Quilter Investors expands manager research hub with double hire

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Artemis taps Columbia Threadneedle for global equities portfolio manager

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Higher inflation forces BoE to pursue rate rise in face of banking crisis

23 March 2023 • 4 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot