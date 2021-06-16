Aubrey Capital Management

Baillie Gifford's Douglas Brodie named Best Alpha Manager 2021 at FE fundinfo awards

Industry

Baillie Gifford's Douglas Brodie named Best Alpha Manager 2021 at FE fundinfo awards

Baillie Gifford picked up four of the thirteen awards on offer

clock 16 June 2021 • 3 min read
Aubrey Capital Management rolls out UK onshore Global Emerging Markets fund

Funds

Aubrey Capital Management rolls out UK onshore Global Emerging Markets fund

Founders' share class offered until 12 August

clock 20 May 2021 • 1 min read
Cornelian's Neilson joins Edinburgh-based Aubrey's private client team

People moves

Cornelian's Neilson joins Edinburgh-based Aubrey's private client team

Follows 2020 hire of Jon Gumpel

clock 10 May 2021 • 1 min read
Brooks Macdonald founder Jon Gumpel to join Edinburgh-based boutique

People moves

Brooks Macdonald founder Jon Gumpel to join Edinburgh-based boutique

Will become director and fund manager

clock 01 July 2020 •
Aubrey CM's Bentley-Hamlyn: 'Off-piste' picks in 'overpriced' Europe

Unit trusts/OEICs

Aubrey CM's Bentley-Hamlyn: 'Off-piste' picks in 'overpriced' Europe

Going behind the 'three 15' selection model

clock 11 March 2020 •
India: Reform is coming, but not just yet

Asia

India: Reform is coming, but not just yet

Finding companies ahead of the growth trend

clock 14 January 2020 •
The reality behind the China headlines

Markets

The reality behind the China headlines

Growth still strong and valuations attractive

clock 18 February 2019 •
Trustpilot