Aubrey Capital Management rolls out UK onshore Global Emerging Markets fund

Aubrey Capital Management has launched a UK onshore version of its Global Emerging Markets fund, which targets growth companies with a market capitalisation of at least $500m.

The new SVS Aubrey Global Emerging Markets fund, which is managed by Andrew Dalrymple, Rob Brewis and John Ewart, will invest in companies entirely focused on the growth in consumption and services in emerging markets.

The Edinburgh-based asset manager said the focus will be on growth companies, with a market capitalisation of at least $500m, which are domiciled, or carrying out the core part of their economic activity, in an emerging market country.

Its portfolio will provide exposure to this philosophy through active stock picking, combining a top-down and bottom-up approach with fundamental and disciplined analysis.

Andrew Dalrymple, Aubrey partner and investment director, said: "We have received a significant number of enquiries for a UK domiciled version of the fund from retail, institutional investors and investment platforms, so I'm thrilled to be able to offer them the UK version."

The fund's current holdings are within the food and drink, clothing, housing, banking, e-commerce, travel, healthcare and wealth management sectors.

Since its inception on the 14 March 2012, the strategy has delivered alpha, outperforming the MSCI TR Net Emerging Mkts index by 189%, capturing 121% of the upside and 84% of the downside.

The new fund is now available for both retail and institutional investors. Aubrey is offering a founders' share class until the 12August 2021.