Cornelian's Neilson joins Edinburgh-based Aubrey's private client team

Edinburgh-based boutique Aubrey Capital Management has hired David Neilson as an investment manager within its private client team.

Neilson joins from Cornelian Asset Managers, where he worked as an investment manager for a client base of trusts, private clients, companies, pensions and charitable portfolios.

He also worked closely with external IFAs to secure discretionary and agency business.

Prior to Cornelian, Aubrey previously assisted the management of client portfolios at Turcan Connel Asset Management and worked as an index analyst at Russell Investments.

In July 2020, Aubrey hired co-founder of Brooks Macdonald Jon Gumpel as a director and fund manager.

Commenting on the firm's latest hire, Gumpel said: "We have been developing our range of investment products for the UK intermediary sector and David's experience and skillsets in multi-asset portfolio services should be a strong addition to the team."