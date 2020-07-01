Brooks Macdonald founder Jon Gumpel to join Edinburgh-based boutique

Co-founder of Brooks Macdonald Jon Gumpel will join Edinburgh-based Aubrey Capital Management as a director and fund manager from today (1 July).

Gumpel, who left Brooks Macdonald in March after 28 years at the firm, said he has known Aubrey - which manages institutional assets of roughly $1bn - for "a number of years" and has been "consistently impressed by their investment approach".

He said: "[Aubrey's] equity performance over the last three years and importantly in the year to date has been simply stunning. I look forward to working with a genuinely nice group of people and to adding value for the business."

Aubrey, which was founded in 2006, runs a global, a European, and an emerging markets fund. All three portfolios are long-only, high-conviction and benchmark-agnostic vehicles with relatively low portfolio turnovers.

Its flagship global fund, which was launched in 2007, has been in the top ten for its total return relative to peers in the IA Global sector over one, three, five and ten years, having gained 297.2% over the past decade compared to its sector average's return of 151.5%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Founder of Aubrey Andrew Dalrymple said he is "very pleased to welcome Jon to Aubrey".

"We feel his fund management skills and experience providing investment services to intermediaries will add significantly to Aubrey's offering, benefiting our clients and the firm alike," he added.

During his time at Brooks Macdonald, Gumpel managed the firm's Defensive Capital fund, which he grew to an AUM of more than £700m before his departure. He handed over management of the fund to deputy manager Niall O'Connor in October 2019.