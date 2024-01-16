Chilean boutique takes 25% stake in Aubrey Capital Management

UK-based Aubrey Capital Management has seen LVCC, the holding company for Chilean firm LarrainVial Asset Management, buy a 25% stake in the company.
The deal, which is subject to final reviews by lawyers in the UK and Chile but has already been approved by UK regulators, is set to be finalised in the upcoming days. Panmure Gordon merges with Liberum to create 'UK's largest investment bank' The firm will remain a majority employee-owned business, with its main shareholders and founders remaining at the company. The firm will retain its current Edinburgh head office, with the addition of an office in London. Aubrey the transaction "signifies the firm's enduring commitment to deliver actively managed portfolios for its clients", w...
