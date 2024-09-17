Aubrey Capital Management co-founder Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn to retire

Two of her funds set to close

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management co-founder and director, is set to retire at the end of this month after 18 years at the Edinburgh-based firm.

Ahead of her retirement, the firm has decided to close the Aubrey European Conviction fund, with the closure set to take place on 18 September. The SVS Aubrey Europe Ex UK fund is set to follow in due course.  Bentley-Hamlyn, who co-founded Aubrey in 2006 after a stint as a director at Walter Scott & Partners, has managed the European Conviction strategy since 2008.  Chilean boutique takes 25% stake in Aubrey Capital Management The Luxembourg-domiciled fund holds €23.1m in assets under management, while the UK OEIC Aubrey Europe Ex UK fund manages £8.8m, according to the latest ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

WisdomTree expands commodity ETPs range with European natural gas ETC

BlackRock and Microsoft partner for launch of $30bn AI infrastructure fund

More on People moves

Aubrey Capital Management co-founder Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn to retire
People moves

Aubrey Capital Management co-founder Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn to retire

Two of her funds set to close

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
AXA IM Core poaches abrdn's Dominic Byrne as head of global equities
People moves

AXA IM Core poaches abrdn's Dominic Byrne as head of global equities

After more than two decades at abrdn

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 17 September 2024 • 2 min read
CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart to step down after nearly 18 years
People moves

CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart to step down after nearly 18 years

Search for successor begins

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot