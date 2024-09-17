Aubrey Capital Management co-founder Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn to retire

Ahead of her retirement, the firm has decided to close the Aubrey European Conviction fund, with the closure set to take place on 18 September. The SVS Aubrey Europe Ex UK fund is set to follow in due course. Bentley-Hamlyn, who co-founded Aubrey in 2006 after a stint as a director at Walter Scott & Partners, has managed the European Conviction strategy since 2008. Chilean boutique takes 25% stake in Aubrey Capital Management The Luxembourg-domiciled fund holds €23.1m in assets under management, while the UK OEIC Aubrey Europe Ex UK fund manages £8.8m, according to the latest ...